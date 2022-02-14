Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Up 85.0% in January

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.71. 373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,195. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

