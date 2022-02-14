Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $786.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.33. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $47.84.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 269,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

