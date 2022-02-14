Nutrien (NTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NTR opened at $76.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $77.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.76.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

