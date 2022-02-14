Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 208.6% in January

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 208.6% from the January 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JGH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,734,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 518,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 162,706 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.34. 299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,352. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

