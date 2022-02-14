O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.430 EPS.

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.34. 31,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,762. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 834,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 309,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 47,692 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

