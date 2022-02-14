OceanaGold’s (OGC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.88.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.85.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

