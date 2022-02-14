Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OPHLY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.16. 19,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,518. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $10.16.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
