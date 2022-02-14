Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OPHLY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.16. 19,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,518. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

