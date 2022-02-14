Open Governance Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,283.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $240,313.86 and $8,283.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

