Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,055 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after buying an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after buying an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,662,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $674,321,000 after buying an additional 79,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.91. 34,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.17. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $61.08 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

