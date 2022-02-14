O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $7.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $765.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $35.95 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

Shares of ORLY opened at $668.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $670.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $428.79 and a 12-month high of $710.86.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

