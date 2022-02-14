Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to post $137.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the lowest is $131.13 million. Orion Group posted sales of $170.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $576.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $579.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $632.04 million, with estimates ranging from $575.37 million to $665.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 46,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,246. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 million, a PE ratio of -43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

