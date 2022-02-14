Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.750-$6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.39 billion.

Oshkosh stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.72. 647,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,261. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $95.79 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average is $112.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

