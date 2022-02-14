Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.780-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OTTR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 226,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Otter Tail by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

