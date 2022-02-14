Owens Corning (OC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OC opened at $89.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average of $91.83.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owens Corning stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 157.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $39,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.