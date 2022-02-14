Owens Corning (OC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OC opened at $89.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average of $91.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.
In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owens Corning stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 157.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $39,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
