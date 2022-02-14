Pangolin (PNG) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.46 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $31.46 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.78 or 0.06895395 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,703.31 or 1.00094427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00049176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,721,313 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

