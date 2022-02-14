Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYCR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $26.93. 379,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,459. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

