Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.60.

PYCR opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

