Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51 million-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.45 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,962. Pentair has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pentair stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

