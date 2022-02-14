Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the January 15th total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PVL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 65,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,218. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

