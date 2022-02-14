Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €241.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($277.01) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($247.13) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($205.75) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($275.86) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($252.87) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €196.00 ($225.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €225.33 ($259.00).

RI stock opened at €191.70 ($220.34) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €202.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €196.28. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($156.61).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

