Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 2.3% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,241. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.