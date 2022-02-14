Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSXP traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.41. 12,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 44.09%. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 117.85%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

