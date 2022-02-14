Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,245,300 shares, an increase of 194.1% from the January 15th total of 763,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.70 to $3.90 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PILBF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,455. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. Pilbara Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.