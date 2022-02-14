Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Down 53.8% in January

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 72.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 117.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 68,923 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

MAV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.55. 171,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,530. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

