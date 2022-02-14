Piper Sandler Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $231.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $231.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXPE. StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.82.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $192.12 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $210.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average of $166.68.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,832 shares of company stock worth $17,594,933 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $900,845,000 after buying an additional 75,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after purchasing an additional 214,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.