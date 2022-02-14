Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

POLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Plantronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Shares of POLY stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $45.77.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.