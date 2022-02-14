PlayDapp (PLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.04 Million

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $308.46 million and approximately $20.04 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00037577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00104428 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

