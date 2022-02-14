Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $34,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,935 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 316.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $43.79 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

