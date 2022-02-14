Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,859 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 553,066 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.74% of Performance Food Group worth $52,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,624 shares of company stock worth $737,227. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $52.68 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.