Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 243,428 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 111.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,428 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.93% of Alliance Data Systems worth $46,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $71.16 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.