Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 321,660 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,667 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 321,660 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.56% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $42,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

TNDM stock opened at $116.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 402.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,181 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

