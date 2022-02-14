Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 722,884 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,884 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of Elastic worth $49,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Elastic by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock opened at $91.01 on Monday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $75.78 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

