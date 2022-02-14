Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,339 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 522.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 350,306 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Mosaic by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Mosaic by 65.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 25.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,335,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,549 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Mosaic by 56.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 237,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 85,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $46.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.