Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $116.16 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

