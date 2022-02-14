Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in UGI by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after buying an additional 157,755 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 694,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,634 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UGI opened at $38.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

