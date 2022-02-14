Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Starbucks by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 160,279 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 155,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 302,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $93.73 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.36 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

