Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.34.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $133.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

