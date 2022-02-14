Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 151,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,811 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 690,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,001 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

