Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $856,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,120,644,000 after buying an additional 416,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $115.29 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.73 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 8,400 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 28,359 shares valued at $5,109,582. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

