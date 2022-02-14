Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $589.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 589 ($7.96) and last traded at GBX 2,304 ($31.16), with a volume of 282786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,332 ($31.53).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,512.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,518.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

