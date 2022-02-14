Polis Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,583.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Polis has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $1,583.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

