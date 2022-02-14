Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$75.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$62.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.27.

TSE:PD opened at C$67.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$900.15 million and a PE ratio of -5.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.02. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$24.71 and a 1-year high of C$69.50.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

