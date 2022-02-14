Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Short Interest Update

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Prime Meridian stock remained flat at $$27.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Prime Meridian has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

