Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Short Interest Update

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Prime Meridian stock remained flat at $$27.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Prime Meridian has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.
About Prime Meridian
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prime Meridian (PMHG)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.