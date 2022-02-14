Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Issues Earnings Results

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.48. 181,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Primerica has a 52-week low of $139.78 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primerica stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

