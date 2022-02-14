Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.830-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.40 billion-$79.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.15 billion.

NYSE PG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.74. 9,426,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $379.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,945 shares of company stock worth $100,341,442 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

