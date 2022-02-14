Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.450-$4.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,166,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.81. Prologis has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

