ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT Lowered to $8.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 479.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.39. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,814 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 99,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,424,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

