ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $3.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $5.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBSFY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($20.69) to €14.00 ($16.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

