Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Issued By William Blair

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VKTX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 48.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

