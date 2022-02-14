Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Belden Inc. Decreased by Truist Financial (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Belden in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Belden’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

BDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:BDC opened at $55.57 on Monday. Belden has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 7.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Belden by 195.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Belden by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Belden by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,292,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 75,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Belden in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

